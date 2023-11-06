Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120,724 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday. Cormark raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.72.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $2.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $911.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

