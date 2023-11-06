Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.1% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 50,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,343,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $260,655,000 after buying an additional 50,517 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 69,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,557,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,585 shares of company stock valued at $76,485,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $176.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

