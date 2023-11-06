Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Shares of CORT opened at $25.62 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $50,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director David L. Mahoney sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $773,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,642.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $50,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,568 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 31,472.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

