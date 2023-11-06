Courier Capital LLC Has $7.75 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4 %

AMZN opened at $138.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,358,645 shares of company stock valued at $48,160,008 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

