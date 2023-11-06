Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.7% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 119,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,098,705 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,707,547,000 after purchasing an additional 634,371 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $138.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,358,645 shares of company stock worth $48,160,008. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Redburn Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

