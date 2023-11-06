CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 175.8% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1,458.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 174.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $17.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.47. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.52 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 212,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $3,358,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 469,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,111.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

