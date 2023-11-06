CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $200.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.41.

CYBR stock opened at $180.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 0.99. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,368,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,515,000 after acquiring an additional 36,006 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after acquiring an additional 269,922 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.7% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,235,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,178,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,206,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,507,000 after acquiring an additional 132,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,070,000 after acquiring an additional 196,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

