Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 140,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 357,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after buying an additional 31,087 shares in the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 103,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $744,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $26.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

