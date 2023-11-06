Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 103.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,113,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,730,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $19,788,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,877,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,554,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSV opened at $25.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.