Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) PT Lowered to $10.30 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $10.30 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.65 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $311,854.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,049 shares in the company, valued at $809,355.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,299,000 after buying an additional 2,659,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,810,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,918,000 after buying an additional 3,201,681 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.2% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,540,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,244,000 after buying an additional 698,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,048,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,415,000 after buying an additional 1,329,325 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.