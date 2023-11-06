Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,165,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 141,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 811.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,340,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,931,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,347 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,646,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,658 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,000.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Robert Janssen sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $26,342.55. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $45,000.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,664,227 shares of company stock worth $24,011,052 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DVAX opened at $14.22 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $60.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.03 million. Research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.