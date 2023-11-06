eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $124,114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 11,074.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567,680 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $113,928,000 after buying an additional 2,544,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after buying an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 153.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,512,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $155,869,000 after buying an additional 2,127,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of eBay by 82.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $138,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,871 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on eBay

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.