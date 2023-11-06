Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $567.81 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $539.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $570.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.96.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

