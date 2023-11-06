Ellenbecker Investment Group Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ellenbecker Investment Group reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,358,645 shares of company stock worth $48,160,008. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 19th. CICC Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $138.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

