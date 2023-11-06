Essex LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Essex LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 29,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 71,938 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $138.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,358,645 shares of company stock valued at $48,160,008 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

