Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Lowered to $71.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FND has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.28.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $80.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 107,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

