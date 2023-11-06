Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Wedbush

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FND. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.28.

Shares of FND opened at $80.75 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $116.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.95.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 54.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

