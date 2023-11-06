Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 82.4% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $6.15 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0591 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

