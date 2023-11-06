Full House Resorts (FLL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Full House Resorts to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 29.05% and a negative net margin of 14.75%.

Full House Resorts Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $135.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.84. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Full House Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FLL

Insider Transactions at Full House Resorts

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Caracciolo sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $25,209.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kathleen M. Caracciolo sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $25,209.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Hartmeier purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,451.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $199,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 3,475.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 642,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 624,410 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 146,360 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

Featured Articles

