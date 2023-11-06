Full House Resorts (FLL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Full House Resorts to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 29.05% and a negative net margin of 14.75%.

Full House Resorts Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of FLL stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.84. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $10.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Full House Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Full House Resorts

In related news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $44,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 191,533 shares in the company, valued at $905,951.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $44,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 191,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,951.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Hartmeier bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,451.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $199,475. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Full House Resorts by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the second quarter worth about $66,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Full House Resorts by 2,436.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

Featured Articles

