FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Increased by Analyst

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ceridian HCM in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Ceridian HCM’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $65.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,173.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.43. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 260.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period.

In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $436,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,821,208.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,440. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

