FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Airbnb, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.49. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 50.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ABNB. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $122.64 on Monday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.73.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,007,066. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $20,883,375.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,962,780.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,007,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 656,623 shares of company stock valued at $88,883,880. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.