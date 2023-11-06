Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 44.1% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 33,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Garmin by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 215,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 59,579 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 20.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $115.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.70. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

