Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Position Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,801 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after acquiring an additional 56,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,752,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,363,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,933,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 59,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,828,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GMRE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Global Medical REIT Stock Up 1.7 %

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.11 million, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 262.50%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.