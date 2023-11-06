Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stake Decreased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 67.1% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Greif by 48.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Greif by 326.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Greif during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Greif Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Greif stock opened at $66.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average is $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greif in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

