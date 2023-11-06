Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,587 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Hanesbrands worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HBI opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.71. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

