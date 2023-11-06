Hilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 340 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 36,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.7% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 119,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,098,705 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,707,547,000 after purchasing an additional 634,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,358,645 shares of company stock worth $48,160,008. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $138.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

