Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $196,740.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $196,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,331 shares in the company, valued at $7,508,680.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of HURN opened at $101.40 on Monday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $113.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.44.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

View Our Latest Report on Huron Consulting Group

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.