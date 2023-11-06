ICL Group (ICL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect ICL Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ICL opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ICL

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.