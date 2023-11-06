indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Holdings Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $911,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 54.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INDI opened at $5.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 91.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,522 shares in the company, valued at $328,393. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

