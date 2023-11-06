Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Sells $211,450.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $211,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,030,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Monday, October 2nd, Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $234,400.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $235,450.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Isabelle Winkles sold 5,281 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $217,894.06.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $46.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.01. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $50.13.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. On average, analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 19.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. DA Davidson raised Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Braze from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Braze from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Braze from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Braze

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.