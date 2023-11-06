Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $240,800.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CDNS stock opened at $249.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 71.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.60 and its 200-day moving average is $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $255.85.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

