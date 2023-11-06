Insider Selling: Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) EVP Sells $139,920.00 in Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Carter’s Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $70.33 on Monday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.89.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.74%.

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 162.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,887,000 after buying an additional 1,005,337 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 216.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,380,000 after purchasing an additional 555,241 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 448,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,217,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,564,000.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

