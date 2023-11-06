Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CEO Sells $221,700.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $221,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,912,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,825,582.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
William Joseph Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 23rd, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $210,450.00.
- On Wednesday, October 11th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $240,750.00.
- On Tuesday, September 26th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $219,600.00.
- On Tuesday, September 12th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $236,700.00.
- On Monday, August 14th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $214,500.00.
Shares of CRDO opened at $14.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -78.16 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.46.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 80.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 214,837 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth $361,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 70.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.
