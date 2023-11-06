Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $99,064.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $99,064.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,741.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, October 2nd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $96,856.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00.

EA stock opened at $129.59 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

