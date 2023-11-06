Insider Selling: Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells $476,300.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at $56,459,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generac alerts:

On Monday, October 2nd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00.

Generac Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $104.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Generac by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 45.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GNRC

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.