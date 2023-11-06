Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) COO Sells $365,400.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,549,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roger Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Roger Chen sold 6,125 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $459,436.25.

On Monday, October 2nd, Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $371,550.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $834,931.25.

GoDaddy Trading Up 13.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $85.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.90. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $85.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,233 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $116,303,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $60,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

