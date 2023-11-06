Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells $133,600.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 26,701 shares in the company, valued at $891,813.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $132,600.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $146,560.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,572 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $89,505.60.

On Monday, August 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 881 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $30,738.09.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $35.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. Intapp’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Intapp by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,152,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,626,000 after acquiring an additional 517,899 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter worth about $344,000.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

