Insider Selling: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Sells $172,813.68 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $86.80 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $90.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.32.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

