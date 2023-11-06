Insider Selling: ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Major Shareholder Sells $199,908.00 in Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 123,400 shares of ProKidney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $199,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,004,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,347,614. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chamath Palihapitiya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 148,300 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $256,559.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 157,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $259,050.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 92,500 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $147,075.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 67,213 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $118,294.88.

On Monday, October 23rd, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 160,300 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $293,349.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 87,200 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $167,424.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 125,100 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $285,228.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 215,543 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $618,608.41.

On Thursday, October 12th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 161,863 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $435,411.47.

On Monday, October 9th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 75,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $315,000.00.

ProKidney Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROK opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.75. ProKidney Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.27. Analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of ProKidney

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProKidney by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProKidney by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Company Profile



ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

