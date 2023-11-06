Insider Selling: Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Insider Sells $112,803.84 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,752 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $112,803.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,840,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Verona Pharma Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 26.29 and a current ratio of 26.29. Verona Pharma plc has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $26.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10.
Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. On average, analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Verona Pharma by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Verona Pharma by 520.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
