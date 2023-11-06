iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,162,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,991,000 after acquiring an additional 378,008 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,944,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,138,000 after buying an additional 2,941,815 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,483,000 after buying an additional 1,067,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,069,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IXN opened at $60.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.21. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $64.76.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

