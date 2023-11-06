iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYJ. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $100.99 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

