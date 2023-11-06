Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.75 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Shares of HT opened at $9.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $10.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

