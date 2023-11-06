Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785,216 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after buying an additional 431,851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NIO by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NIO by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NIO by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 106,140 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE:NIO opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 94.92% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

NIO Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

