Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $42,000 in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,067 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIO. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 97.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,863,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 921,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,683,000 after purchasing an additional 750,319 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 110.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 643,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 338,479 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 525,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 274,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,884,639 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 177,889 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

HIO opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

