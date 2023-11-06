Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 783.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $22.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 11.81 and a quick ratio of 11.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.95. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $25.63.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $445.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.18 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 62.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

