Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 2,818.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $10.00 on Monday. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $246.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 3,160 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $31,062.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,725.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

