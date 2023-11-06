Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.2% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $78,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

AAPL stock opened at $176.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.47. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,585 shares of company stock valued at $76,485,550. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

