Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 421 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,358,645 shares of company stock worth $48,160,008 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $138.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day moving average is $126.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.